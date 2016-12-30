Bears' Floyd doubtful for finale at Vikings with concussion

CHICAGO (AP) -- Linebacker Leonard Floyd will likely miss the Chicago Bears' season finale at Minnesota on Sunday because of a concussion.

Floyd was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week. He was injured in Saturday's loss to Washington.

The No. 9 overall draft pick, Floyd is tied for second among NFL rookies with seven sacks.

Linebackers Willie Young (knee) and Pernell McPhee (shoulder) were among the players listed as questionable, as were cornerback Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) and right tackle Bobby Massie (toe).

---

