Bears fans need to relax about the Trubisky pick

The Chicago Bears shocked the world by trading up a spot in the draft to land their future franchise quarterback in Mitch Trubisky. Some people are happy with the pick, some are livid. But overall, it needed to be done.

Since Jay Cutler came to Chicago in 2009, fans grew a hatred for him like no other. The inconsistent, hit-or-miss quarterback was finally released this offseason. With that move, the fans got what they wanted. Bears fans have been calling for our front office to draft a quarterback since the demise of Jay Cutler. So why are fans upset?

Ryan Pace seems to have an eye for talent, and Mitch Trubisky was the No. 1 quarterback in this draft. People have been saying “wait for next year” for far too long. At some point, the franchise QB needs to be identified and thrown into the development process.

We now have our future quarterback. Whether you’re a fan of it or not, Mitch Trubisky is the future of the Chicago Bears. Add some weapons around him, mold him into our system and by 2019, he’ll be an amazing quarterback. You heard it here first.

