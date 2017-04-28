Bears fans react to Trubisky pick

The Chicago Bears shocked the world when they traded up to the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They made an even more surprising move by picking Mitch Trubisky with that pick.

The North Carolina quarterback is the first quarterback the Bears have selected in the first round since Rex Grossman in 2003. Although fans have been begging for a quarterback for years, some of them weren’t too happy with the pick.





The Bears are gonna look stupid in 10 when Watson's a star and they took Trubisky 2nd #NFLDraft — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) April 28, 2017





The Bears with the worst move in the draft #NFLDraft #stupid — R.A. Walker (@Walker_TNRanger) April 28, 2017





NFL.com’s Adam Rank, a hardcore Chicago sports supporter, isn’t happy with the pick.

Trading those picks for Mitchell Trubisky is like paying $20 for a bottle of water at Coachella only to spill it on the desert floor. #Bears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 28, 2017





WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who is an avid Bears fan, voiced his displeasure, as well.

I hate football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 28, 2017





However, not everything is all doom and gloom in Chicago. There are a few fans that do like the selection.

I like the pick by the Bears gives Trubisky time to grow behind Glennon #NFLDraft — Jacob Keiser (@jacob_keiser) April 28, 2017





I am usually very critical of the #Bears but I love what happened here. They’ve taken a shot here…good for them — CBJ (@ChicagoBearJew) April 28, 2017





Round 1 Pick 2 Chicago Bears Selection: Mitchell Trubisky QB UNC Wow…. Good pick for the future of the Bears organization. — NFL Draft Center (@NFLdraftcenter) April 28, 2017





Thomas Gibbons of Windy City Chronicle (I’ll be appearing on their podcast this Saturday – check it out) likes the pick.

Still in some shock but the #Bears got the QB they believe will be their franchise guy. Good day. — Thomas Gibbons (@ThomasGibbons_3) April 28, 2017





Jake Perper of Bears Backer believes that fans should be patient with the pick.

I've trusted Pace since the day he was hired. This move seems weird at first glance but Trubisky has all the tools to be a stud. #Bears — Jake Perper (@BearsBacker) April 28, 2017





Overall, the Trubisky pick has been very controversial among Bears fans. Time will tell whether or not the gamble will be worth it. Until now, we have nothing else to do but argue.

The post Bears fans react to Trubisky pick appeared first on Cover32.