Bears fans react to Trubisky pick

Jacob Infante
Bears

The Chicago Bears shocked the world when they traded up to the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They made an even more surprising move by picking Mitch Trubisky with that pick.

The North Carolina quarterback is the first quarterback the Bears have selected in the first round since Rex Grossman in 2003. Although fans have been begging for a quarterback for years, some of them weren’t too happy with the pick.




NFL.com’s Adam Rank, a hardcore Chicago sports supporter, isn’t happy with the pick.


WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who is an avid Bears fan, voiced his displeasure, as well.


However, not everything is all doom and gloom in Chicago. There are a few fans that do like the selection.




Thomas Gibbons of Windy City Chronicle (I’ll be appearing on their podcast this Saturday – check it out) likes the pick.


Jake Perper of Bears Backer believes that fans should be patient with the pick.


Overall, the Trubisky pick has been very controversial among Bears fans. Time will tell whether or not the gamble will be worth it. Until now, we have nothing else to do but argue.

The post Bears fans react to Trubisky pick appeared first on Cover32.