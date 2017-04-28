Bears fans react to selection of Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears traded up all of one spot, and traded three draft picks to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 in Thursday night’s draft.

Chicago Bears fans are conditioned to generally not trust the Bears, at this point. So, the reaction was not altogether positive in some corners of the Twittersphere.

Here’s a sliver of what went down online.

Bears fans are absolutely devastated pic.twitter.com/hrVG7VaRvF - Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2017

I39;m walking into the woods and never coming back. - Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 28, 2017

My phone just melted. - Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 28, 2017

One of the happiest people in Chicago about Bears taking Trubisky? Gar. Bulls out of spotlight tomorrow no matter what happens. - Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 28, 2017

DID I JUST WITNESS THE DUMBEST THING IVE EVER SEEN https://t.co/Xhq7ZHQDkI - Dayana Sarkisova (@dsarkisova) April 28, 2017

trubisky was the one player in this draft that i was 100 percent sure was not good - Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) April 28, 2017

The only thing you can really bank on in life is the Chicago Bears being dumb and bad - Ricky O39;Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 28, 2017

"Bears traded all their picks for Mitchell Trubisky???" pic.twitter.com/Y4ZAvsea9n - Legends (@LegendsofCH) April 28, 2017

Bears smart to start the QB controversy before season starts. - Danny Hazan (@danny__hazan) April 28, 2017

[tweet:https://twitter.com/redron71/status/857755660385001472]

the bears are the browns with a better transit system - martin rickman (@martinrickman) April 28, 2017

Overheard in Chicago bar: "Who is Mitchell?" - Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 28, 2017

lets trade up and waste more picks for a guy that wasn39;t going to be drafted 2nd. #NFLDraft #BearsDraft - Tyler (@bbbmarley123) April 28, 2017

God damn Bears!! - Evan F. Moore (@evanFmoore) April 28, 2017

Lmao, the Bears did WHAT - Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) April 28, 2017

Mike Glennon contract rn pic.twitter.com/j4TA1DcNAQ - Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) April 28, 2017

This article was originally published on SI.com