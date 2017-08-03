BC's odd couple: How one gruff coach lifted college football's sack champ to stardom

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The precocious rising star and the ornery coach in his twilight met for the first time in the winter of 2016. Boston College defensive lineman Harold Landry, a blue-chip recruit with middling production, settled into the windowless classroom in the Boston College football facility. New Boston College defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, 67 and sporting a muss of white hair, certainly hadn’t noticed Landry’s four-star recruiting rating or his offers from Ohio State and Miami.

When Landry opened his notebook, picked up his pencil and wrote down the date, Pasqualoni immediately lit into him. Landry held a mini pencil, the kind they hand out at a golf course, instead of a standard-sized No. 2. “He didn’t care who you were,” Landry says. “If you did something wrong, he would let you know in front of everybody. I almost got kicked out of the room. I was like, ‘It’s a pencil. It works.’”

Landry knew little about Pasqualoni other than he’d coached J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney with the Texans before coming to Boston College. He learned a few things quick. Pasqualoni skips the small talk, obsesses over details and is more demanding than a federal auditor. Pasqualoni talks about “false steps” and “heel clicking” – mortal sins of defensive line technique – with his face contorted into a sour-milk scowl. “It’s like a plot twist, when he starts cracking jokes,” Landry says. “He’s a very intense guy, and he’s hard on us, but he’s hard on us for a reason.”

Pasqualoni’s coaching résumé is highlighted by his tenure as Syracuse’s head coach form 1991-2004. He made two Fiesta Bowls, an Orange Bowl and his 107-59-1 record remains the best winning percentage there since World War II. If anyone wonders if he’s missed in upstate New York, his 13 seasons at or above .500 in 14 years were followed by just three winning seasons in the subsequent 12.

Pasqualoni’s credibility among his Boston College defensive linemen comes from his 11 NFL seasons, coaching elite players like Jared Allen, DeMarcus Ware and Jason Taylor. Along the way, he earned a reputation as a technical savant. His knowledge of chops, stabs and side scissors – the pass-rush techniques he expounds on daily – may be matched only by his passion for teaching them. “It’s like getting your master’s degree in defensive line play,” former Boston College assistant Al Washington says of Pasqualoni. “He brought instant credibility.”

View photos Boston College’s Harold Landry speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference media day on July 13. (AP) More

Eighteen months after that first meeting, Landry has emerged as Pasqualoni’s latest star pupil. He credits Pasqualoni for pushing him to become one of college football’s breakout players in 2016. Landry led the nation in sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (7), totals that dwarfed his 2015 production (3.5 and 3). Boston College coach Steve Addazio links Landry’s emergence to the sitcom dynamic of the exacting veteran coach and promising young player. “It’s like Landry met Pasqualoni,” Addazio says. “I’ve seen a huge difference in Harold, he’s just been on a mission.”

The NFL graded Landry a third-round pick for 2016, so he returned to Boston College to boost his draft stock and lead the Eagles to a “big-time bowl.” The ol’ lifer coach has his latest star pupil for one more year, making the “Landry met Pasqualoni” sequel must-see TV.

The most obvious sign of how badly Boston College wanted Landry as the centerpiece of Addazio’s first full recruiting class came during a home visit. Washington, who served as Landry’s lead recruiter, greeted two of the Landry family’s chihuahuas, Butternut and Theodore, soon after arriving at the house. “Theodore,” Washington explains now, “is a little ornery.”

Before Landry broke out as Boston College’s defining star of 2016 under Pasqualoni’s watch, Washington identified him in North Carolina, secured a commitment and fended off suitors like Auburn, Florida State and Clemson. He had less luck fending off Theodore, who bit his hand and sent Washington scrambling to the bathroom to stop the bleeding. That makes Landry’s unlikely journey to Boston College the rare recruiting story that actually got bloody.

