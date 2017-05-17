BBQ master Vince Wilfork still unsure on retirement decision

Vince Wilfork is 35 years old now, with 13 NFL seasons under his belt. He’s been named a Pro Bowler five times, first- or second-team All-Pro four times, and has two Super Bowl rings.

It’s a heck of a career.

But Wilfork, who started 15 games for the Houston Texans last season and is currently a free agent, still isn’t sure whether it’s time to retire.

“I don’t know,” Wilfork told Shutdown Corner on Wednesday morning. “My thing right now, whatever decisions, I want to be 100 percent certain and confident in making. Everything is still up in the air.

“It is what it is; when I make that decision, I want to be 100 percent sure of the decision I make.”

Right now, Wilfork is committed to one thing: he chatted as part of a new campaign with Kingsford charcoal, and the grilling aficionado and the charcoal company are on a quest to make ribs the official food of America.

“Any big holiday, everybody barbeques and barbeques ribs, so we want to make barbeque ribs the official food for America. That’s the goal,” Wilfork said. “We’re going to push hard for it. America and ribs go hand in hand, it’s’ like a match made in heaven.”

Wilfork’s love of BBQ is well known: video of him dancing as he cooked ribs for Memorial Day three years ago went viral, as the big man shook his behind to music and checked on the racks of meat he had in his grill.

In his new commercial for Kingsford, Wilfork is dancing, and he brought back the denim overalls he made famous during “Hard Knocks” two years ago.

“They told me, ‘listen, do what you normally do,’ and we had a great time filming this commercial,” Wilfork said. “I think everybody’s going to get a kick out of it. It was amazing working with Kingsford and their crew, we kept each other laughing. Everybody has their favorite moments, but mine was the cumin; it was the money shot. We nailed it on the first take.”