Baylor's Matt Rhule has the toughest job in college football

WACO, Texas – McLane Stadium towers over the intersection of the twin ribbons of Central Texas – the Brazos River and Interstate 35. Opened in 2014 to the tune of $266 million, it serves as both a modern addition to the otherwise forlorn Waco skyline and a monument to what Baylor football could be and, indeed, was under former coach Art Briles.

Once arguably America’s worst program, Baylor believed it had stuffed its two-win seasons and its lopsided losses in the past under the tattered end zone tarp of bygone-era Floyd Casey Stadium and moved onward and upward.

The recent success was beyond everyone’s wildest dreams. Robert Griffin III won a Heisman. Baylor routinely scored 70 points per game. It kept beating Texas. It reached No. 2 in the polls. Oft-forgotten Waco was hopping.

And then it all came undone after a series of sexual assaults by players and improper investigations and discipline by coaches and administrators. Briles was fired in 2016. The ugliness, via lawsuits, resignations and well-deserved condemnation continued.

The school is still fighting for its reputation. School president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw are no longer here either. Yet the program remains synonymous with wrongdoing in much of the public’s mind.

In terms of football, now, who knows? The Bears have lost their last eight regular season games, including two this year against schools (Liberty and UTSA) that had never previously defeated a Power Five program.

Baylor got cup-caked by the cupcakes. With the teeth of the schedule upcoming, 0-2 could quickly become 0-8. Or who knows, even worse.

The Bears are bad. Again. And unlike some programs that have waded through horrific scandals, such as Penn State, there remains a sense that this is all fragile, that you can’t just snap your fingers and return to prominence, that while McLane may be shiny and sturdy, everything can be lost and gone in the Texas wind.

And there are plenty of people who would view that as karma.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule walks off the field following the team's 17-10 loss to UTSA on Saturday. (AP)

Matt Rhule is the first-year coach trying to hold it together. On a bright Monday morning he sits on a couch in his office, and is, perhaps surprisingly, upbeat and optimistic. Signs with the Duke logo (this week’s opponent) with “1-0” printed under it hang in the halls outside. No need to dwell on last week.

“This is a group of kids who have for the last 12-to-18 months, when they look at their Twitter timeline or they go on the road, they hear nothing but the bad,” Rhule said of how negativity can snowball. “So I think you see a group of kids, when things go wrong, they have a weight on their shoulder.”

Rhule is 42 years old and a native of New York City. He was a walk-on linebacker at Penn State. He climbed the coaching ladder all the way to the New York Giants before Temple tabbed him as a head coach. In 2013, his first season, the Owls went 2-10. They won 10 games in each of the last two years.

He knows how to coach. He knows how to build. He knows how to deal with early dispiriting losses.

He was a hot young coaching prospect and had options. So why wade into this morass, all the way down here in Texas?

“These kids need a coach,” Rhule said of the remaining players, who did nothing wrong. “No matter how hard the situation, they need someone who is here for them, who is consistent and who believes in them.

“And I believed that was supposed to be me.”

There’s more, of course. The seven-year, multi-million dollar contract, the Big 12 membership, the array of talented recruits an easy drive from campus, the chance to work at a faith-based institution and even McLane, among a slew of other cutting-edge facilities itself. He thinks he can win.

Rhule won’t make excuses for the two losses. Some reasons are obvious. There are 31 newcomers. Freshmen are in key roles. Players are still a bit shell-shocked by everything.

