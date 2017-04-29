Bayern will win the next 20 Bundesliga titles, but here's what they need to be Champions League challengers

Sometimes in Germany, it is all too easy for Bayern Munich. Actually, most of the time it is all too easy for the country's most successful club. On Saturday, they wrapped up their 27th league title in style with a routine win over Wolfsburg.

A perfect free-kick from David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski's 27th and 28th league goals of the season paved the way for a 6-0 win, but before Bayern took the lead, they could have been behind. With Manuel Neuer injured, Sven Ulreich deputised in goal and was almost caught out when he was slow to react to a long-ball. Mario Gomez looked up and saw the net empty after Ulreich misplaced his sliding tackle, but could only find the side netting.

Bayern crowned Bundesliga winners

That shot rather than Alaba's or Lewandowski's perfectly sums up the Bayern Munich who romped home to another Bundesliga title. Gomez is a former club hero, having scored over 100 times during four seasons in Munich, where he won two league titles and a Champions League. Despite hitting double figures in his final season at Bayern, he was deemed surplus to requirements as the club had brought in Mario Mandzukic from Wolfsburg to replace him as the number one striker.

The team's current forward talisman was also poached from a team who should be a rival, but instead simply serve as little more than one of Bayern's many German feeder clubs. Robert Lewandowski was a star for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Munich. In any other league such a move would be unthinkable. In the Bundesliga, it is normal and expected. Mats Hummels joined from BVB ahead of this season, taking away a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side and strengthening Bayern further.

Hoffenheim are set to finish fourth this season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time ever. However, their European endeavours will take place without two of their key players. Defender Niklas Sule and midfielder Sebastian Rudy have already agreed to move to Munich.

Bayern can sign almost any Bundesliga player they please, and then when they are finished with them, sell them on. Their turnover of Germany's best talents is just as ruthless as their performance on the domestic stage. They should comfortably win the league again next year and the year after that. In fact, with their ability to strengthen themselves while weaken their rivals, they should really set their sights on winning the title every year for the next 20 years.

But that will not be enough for manager Carlo Ancelotti, for president Uli Hoeness, for chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, or for the club's fans. Winning the league is a given if you are Bayern Munich. Winning the Champions League is the challenge. Without European success, Ancelotti or any manager will not last long at the Allianz Arena.

Bringing home the Champions League is a much more difficult challenge. Bayern comfortably get out of the group stage every year, but stutter when they meet Europe's biggest teams. This season saw them exit at the quarter-final stage thanks to a 6-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

