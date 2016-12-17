Bavaro wins Big A's Great White Way Stakes for Bill Parcells

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bavaro scored another win for Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells in the $150,000 Great White Way Stakes at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Bavaro, a gray colt named for the tight end on two of Parcell's Super Bowl winning teams with the New York Giants, improved to 2-for-2 in the stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds.

Bavaro charged right to the front with Manny Franco aboard and dictated the pace in a 3 3/4-length win over 1-5 favorite Gold for the King.

''He's a tough horse, that's why he's named Bavaro,'' winning trainer Gary Sciacca said. ''He's a big, good looking runner where nothing bothers him. He's like a bull.''

The victory was worth $90,000 to Parcells' August Dawn Farm.

The time was 1:11.16 for the six furlongs over the track rated good.

Bavaro, the 7-2 second choice, paid $9.90, $3 and $2.30.

Gold for the King returned $2.10 and $2.10.

It was another 8 1/4 lengths back to third-place finisher Remstin who paid $3.30 to show.

Also on the card, War Story was the commanding 7 3/4-length winner of the $125,000 Queens County Stakes, paying $8.40 to win.