Why baseball should be thankful Adam Jones spoke out

The only reasonable part about Monday night in Boston is this: Adam Jones did not believe he had to suffer those insults alone.

Maybe that’s something.

I hope Jones spoke out because he knew he stood with the decent among us. I hope he pointed his finger because the best of society would gather behind him. I hope he believed the loud and ugly few would not be tolerated by the many. That there would be consequences. That he would have allies. More, that he would have friends.

The world does not lack for idiots who draw their cover from a crowd, their courage from a tap. So here we are. Now what?

Adam Jones is the best of the game. He is smart and aware and a wonderful player. He does not, far as I know, go looking for the idiots. They found him.

View photos Adam Jones looks up at fans in the third inning of Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park. (AP) More

The reaction was swift. A couple weeks after Jackie Robinson Day, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement that condemned “the racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park.” The Red Sox apologized to Jones and the Orioles. Boston’s mayor, Marty Walsh, called the incidents “unacceptable and not who we are as a city.”

Now, Jones did not need the league, the opposing ballclub, a city or fellow ballplayers to come rushing to his side. He’s big enough to fight his own battles.

But I hope he knew it was possible, even likely, and that for a moment it would be him who was standing in the crowd.

By Tuesday night at Fenway, as Jones approached the plate in the first inning, the public-address announcer introduced him as always: “Center fielder, No. 10, Adam Jones.”

The people in the ballpark applauded. Some stood. In right field, Mookie Betts removed his cap. He applauded too. Jones tipped his cap.

Maybe that’s something.

***

The beauty of Noah Syndergaard and the Mets is that everybody (presumably) learned something, together, like in one of those movies of the week from back when.

This, then, is when the Mets – that’d be Sandy Alderson and company – place the pipe in their mouths and summon that Atticus Finch countenance, and little Noah gets his hair tousled, both smarter and humbler for what was a real mess. This is not to say it’s not still a real mess. Only that the movie has to end sometime. We’re left to assume the happily-ever-after part, even if we have our doubts.

Start with Syndergaard. Twenty-four years old. Damned good pitcher. Hasn’t yet won 15 games in a season. Hasn’t yet thrown 200 innings in a season. Still, he romanced the hardest girl on the block, that being New York City, because of his talent and brute strength and charisma. As hardball careers go, a pretty good place to start.

This is where young Noah got a little sideways. See, nobody whips the game. But, you’re 24, you have a little money in your pocket, you’re standing in Times Square in a superhero costume, everybody loves you. Remember what it was like to be young and bulletproof?

Remember what happened next?

View photos Noah Syndergaard exits with an injury after 1 1/3 innings in Washington. (AP) More

Sunday happened next. Five runs over four outs happened, and then you grabbed an exploded body part, and you were wrong, wrong, wrong, and your choice from there was to continue to be the unaccountable, boorish young man you’ve acted like or to open yourself to the possibility you were wrong, wrong, wrong.

Read More