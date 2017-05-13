Baseball standings

May 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Friday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Baltimore 22 12 .647 -
2. NY Yankees 21 12 .636 0 1/2
3. Boston 18 17 .514 4 1/2
4. Tampa Bay 18 20 .474 6
5. Toronto 15 21 .417 8
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 18 14 .563 -
2. Cleveland 18 16 .529 1
3. Detroit 17 17 .500 2
4. Chicago White Sox 15 18 .455 3 1/2
5. Kansas City 14 21 .400 5 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 25 11 .694 -
2. LA Angels 18 20 .474 8
3. Seattle 17 19 .472 8
4. Texas 17 20 .459 8 1/2
5. Oakland 16 19 .457 8 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 22 12 .647 -
2. NY Mets 16 18 .471 6
3. Philadelphia 13 19 .406 8
4. Miami 13 21 .382 9
5. Atlanta 12 20 .375 9
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. St. Louis 19 15 .559 -
2. Cincinnati 19 16 .543 0 1/2
3. Milwaukee 19 17 .528 1
4. Chicago Cubs 18 17 .514 1 1/2
5. Pittsburgh 14 22 .389 6
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 23 14 .622 -
2. LA Dodgers 21 15 .583 1 1/2
3. Arizona 21 16 .568 2
4. San Diego 14 23 .378 9
5. San Francisco 13 24 .351 10
SATURDAY, MAY 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tampa Bay at Boston (1705)
Houston at NY Yankees (1705)
Seattle at Toronto (1707)
Cincinnati at San Francisco (2005)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (2005)
Minnesota at Cleveland (2010)
Philadelphia at Washington (2305)
San Diego at Chicago White Sox (2310)
Atlanta at Miami (2310)
NY Mets at Milwaukee (2310)
Baltimore at Kansas City (2315)
SUNDAY, MAY 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oakland at Texas (0005)
Pittsburgh at Arizona (0010)
LA Dodgers at Colorado (0010)
Detroit at LA Angels (0107)
