Baseball standings

May 27 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Friday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 27 18 .600 -
2. Boston 26 21 .553 2
3. Baltimore 25 21 .543 2 1/2
4. Tampa Bay 26 25 .510 4
5. Toronto 22 26 .458 6 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 25 19 .568 -
2. Cleveland 24 22 .522 2
3. Detroit 22 25 .468 4 1/2
4. Chicago White Sox 21 25 .457 5
5. Kansas City 20 27 .426 6 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 33 16 .673 -
2. LA Angels 25 26 .490 9
3. Texas 24 25 .490 9
4. Oakland 22 25 .468 10
5. Seattle 21 28 .429 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 29 18 .617 -
2. Atlanta 21 25 .457 7 1/2
3. NY Mets 20 26 .435 8 1/2
4. Miami 17 29 .370 11 1/2
5. Philadelphia 16 30 .348 12 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Chicago Cubs 25 22 .532 -
2. Milwaukee 25 23 .521 0 1/2
3. St. Louis 23 22 .511 1
4. Cincinnati 23 24 .489 2
5. Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 4
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 32 18 .640 -
2. Arizona 31 19 .620 1
3. LA Dodgers 29 20 .592 2 1/2
4. San Francisco 20 30 .400 12
5. San Diego 18 32 .360 14
SATURDAY, MAY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oakland at NY Yankees (1705)
Texas at Toronto (1707)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox (1810)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota (1810)
Seattle at Boston (2005)
Cincinnati at Philadelphia (2005)
San Diego at Washington (2005)
Kansas City at Cleveland (2010)
LA Angels at Miami (2010)
Arizona at Milwaukee (2010)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox (2040)
Baltimore at Houston (2315)
Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (2315)
NY Mets at Pittsburgh (2315)
SUNDAY, MAY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
St. Louis at Colorado (0110)
Atlanta at San Francisco (0205)
