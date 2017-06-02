Baseball standings

June 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Thursday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 31 20 .608 -
2. Boston 29 24 .547 3
3. Baltimore 28 24 .538 3 1/2
4. Tampa Bay 29 27 .518 4 1/2
5. Toronto 26 28 .481 6 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 27 23 .540 -
2. Cleveland 28 24 .538 -
3. Detroit 25 28 .472 3 1/2
4. Chicago White Sox 24 28 .462 4
5. Kansas City 22 30 .423 6
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 38 16 .704 -
2. LA Angels 28 29 .491 11 1/2
3. Texas 26 28 .481 12
4. Seattle 25 30 .455 13 1/2
5. Oakland 23 30 .434 14 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 33 19 .635 -
2. NY Mets 23 29 .442 10
3. Atlanta 22 29 .431 10 1/2
4. Miami 21 31 .404 12
5. Philadelphia 17 34 .333 15 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 29 25 .537 -
2. St. Louis 26 25 .510 1 1/2
3. Chicago Cubs 25 27 .481 3
4. Cincinnati 24 28 .462 4
5. Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 5
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 34 22 .607 -
1. Arizona 34 22 .607 -
3. LA Dodgers 33 22 .600 0 1/2
4. San Francisco 22 33 .400 11 1/2
4. San Diego 22 33 .400 11 1/2
FRIDAY, JUNE 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (1820)
Boston at Baltimore (2305)
San Francisco at Philadelphia (2305)
NY Yankees at Toronto (2307)
Atlanta at Cincinnati (2310)
Chicago White Sox at Detroit (2310)
Arizona at Miami (2310)
Pittsburgh at NY Mets (2310)
SATURDAY, JUNE 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Houston at Texas (0005)
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (0010)
Cleveland at Kansas City (0015)
Washington at Oakland (0205)
Minnesota at LA Angels (0207)
Colorado at San Diego (0210)
Tampa Bay at Seattle (0210)
259