Baseball standings

June 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Friday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 31 21 .596 -
2. Baltimore 29 24 .547 2 1/2
3. Boston 29 25 .537 3
4. Tampa Bay 29 28 .509 4 1/2
5. Toronto 27 28 .491 5 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 28 23 .549 -
2. Cleveland 28 25 .528 1
3. Detroit 26 28 .481 3 1/2
4. Chicago White Sox 24 29 .453 5
5. Kansas City 23 30 .434 6
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 39 16 .709 -
2. LA Angels 28 30 .483 12 1/2
3. Texas 26 29 .473 13
4. Seattle 26 30 .464 13 1/2
5. Oakland 23 31 .426 15 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 34 19 .642 -
2. NY Mets 23 30 .434 11
3. Atlanta 22 30 .423 11 1/2
4. Miami 22 31 .415 12
5. Philadelphia 17 35 .327 16 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 29 26 .527 -
2. St. Louis 26 26 .500 1 1/2
3. Chicago Cubs 26 27 .491 2
4. Cincinnati 25 28 .472 3
5. Pittsburgh 25 30 .455 4
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 34 22 .607 -
2. Colorado 34 23 .596 0 1/2
2. Arizona 34 23 .596 0 1/2
4. San Francisco 23 33 .411 11
4. San Diego 23 33 .411 11
SATURDAY, JUNE 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
NY Yankees at Toronto (1707)
Cleveland at Kansas City (1815)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (1820)
Washington at Oakland (2005)
San Francisco at Philadelphia (2005)
Atlanta at Cincinnati (2010)
Chicago White Sox at Detroit (2010)
Arizona at Miami (2010)
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (2010)
Colorado at San Diego (2010)
Boston at Baltimore (2315)
Pittsburgh at NY Mets (2315)
Houston at Texas (2315)
SUNDAY, JUNE 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Minnesota at LA Angels (0207)
Tampa Bay at Seattle (0210)
468