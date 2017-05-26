Baseball standings

May 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Thursday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 27 17 .614 -
2. Baltimore 25 20 .556 2 1/2
3. Boston 25 21 .543 3
4. Tampa Bay 25 25 .500 5
5. Toronto 21 26 .447 7 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 25 18 .581 -
2. Cleveland 24 21 .533 2
3. Detroit 22 24 .478 4 1/2
4. Chicago White Sox 20 25 .444 6
5. Kansas City 19 27 .413 7 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 32 16 .667 -
2. LA Angels 25 25 .500 8
3. Texas 24 24 .500 8
4. Oakland 21 25 .457 10
5. Seattle 21 27 .438 11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 28 18 .609 -
2. Atlanta 20 25 .444 7 1/2
3. NY Mets 19 26 .422 8 1/2
4. Miami 16 29 .356 11 1/2
5. Philadelphia 16 29 .356 11 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Chicago Cubs 25 21 .543 -
2. Milwaukee 25 22 .532 0 1/2
3. St. Louis 23 21 .523 1
4. Cincinnati 22 24 .478 3
5. Pittsburgh 22 26 .458 4
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 31 18 .633 -
2. Arizona 30 19 .612 1
3. LA Dodgers 28 20 .583 2 1/2
4. San Francisco 20 29 .408 11
5. San Diego 18 31 .367 13
FRIDAY, MAY 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox (2110)
Oakland at NY Yankees (2305)
Cincinnati at Philadelphia (2305)
NY Mets at Pittsburgh (2305)
San Diego at Washington (2305)
Texas at Toronto (2307)
Seattle at Boston (2310)
Kansas City at Cleveland (2310)
LA Angels at Miami (2310)
SATURDAY, MAY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Detroit at Chicago White Sox (0010)
Baltimore at Houston (0010)
Arizona at Milwaukee (0010)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota (0010)
St. Louis at Colorado (0040)
Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (0210)
Atlanta at San Francisco (0215)
