Baseball standings

May 14 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Saturday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 21 12 .636 -
2. Baltimore 22 13 .629 -
3. Boston 19 17 .528 3 1/2
4. Tampa Bay 18 21 .462 6
5. Toronto 16 21 .432 7
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 19 14 .576 -
2. Cleveland 18 17 .514 2
3. Detroit 18 17 .514 2
4. Chicago White Sox 16 18 .471 3 1/2
5. Kansas City 15 21 .417 5 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 25 11 .694 -
2. Texas 18 20 .474 8
3. LA Angels 18 21 .462 8 1/2
4. Seattle 17 20 .459 8 1/2
5. Oakland 16 20 .444 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 23 12 .657 -
2. NY Mets 16 19 .457 7
3. Atlanta 13 20 .394 9
4. Philadelphia 13 20 .394 9
5. Miami 13 22 .371 10
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. St. Louis 20 15 .571 -
2. Milwaukee 20 17 .541 1
3. Cincinnati 19 17 .528 1 1/2
4. Chicago Cubs 18 18 .500 2 1/2
5. Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 6
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 23 15 .605 -
2. LA Dodgers 22 15 .595 0 1/2
3. Arizona 21 17 .553 2
4. San Diego 14 24 .368 9
5. San Francisco 14 24 .368 9
SUNDAY, MAY 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Seattle at Toronto (1707)
Minnesota at Cleveland (1710)
Atlanta at Miami (1710)
Tampa Bay at Boston (1735)
Philadelphia at Washington (1735)
Houston at NY Yankees (1805)
San Diego at Chicago White Sox (1810)
NY Mets at Milwaukee (1810)
Baltimore at Kansas City (1815)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (1815)
Oakland at Texas (1905)
LA Dodgers at Colorado (1910)
Detroit at LA Angels (1937)
Cincinnati at San Francisco (2005)
Pittsburgh at Arizona (2010)
Philadelphia at Washington (2305)
Houston at NY Yankees (2335)
