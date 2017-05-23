Baseball standings

May 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Monday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 26 16 .619 -
2. Baltimore 25 18 .581 1 1/2
3. Boston 22 21 .512 4 1/2
4. Tampa Bay 23 24 .489 5 1/2
5. Toronto 19 26 .422 8 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 23 18 .561 -
2. Cleveland 23 20 .535 1
3. Detroit 21 22 .488 3
4. Chicago White Sox 20 23 .465 4
5. Kansas City 18 26 .409 6 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 30 15 .667 -
2. Texas 24 21 .533 6
3. LA Angels 24 23 .511 7
4. Oakland 20 24 .455 9 1/2
5. Seattle 20 25 .444 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 26 17 .605 -
2. Atlanta 19 23 .452 6 1/2
3. NY Mets 18 24 .429 7 1/2
4. Philadelphia 15 27 .357 10 1/2
5. Miami 15 28 .349 11
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 25 19 .568 -
2. St. Louis 22 19 .537 1 1/2
3. Chicago Cubs 22 21 .512 2 1/2
4. Cincinnati 21 23 .477 4
5. Pittsburgh 20 25 .444 5 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 29 17 .630 -
2. Arizona 27 19 .587 2
3. LA Dodgers 26 19 .578 2 1/2
4. San Francisco 20 26 .435 9
5. San Diego 16 30 .348 13
TUESDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Minnesota at Baltimore (2305)
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (2305)
Kansas City at NY Yankees (2305)
Colorado at Philadelphia (2305)
Seattle at Washington (2305)
Texas at Boston (2310)
Cleveland at Cincinnati (2310)
San Diego at NY Mets (2310)
LA Angels at Tampa Bay (2310)
Pittsburgh at Atlanta (2335)
Toronto at Milwaukee (2340)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Detroit at Houston (0010)
Chicago White Sox at Arizona (0140)
Miami at Oakland (0205)
St. Louis at LA Dodgers (0210)
