Baseball standings

May 22 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Sunday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 25 16 .610 -
2. Baltimore 25 17 .595 0 1/2
3. Boston 22 21 .512 4
4. Tampa Bay 23 23 .500 4 1/2
5. Toronto 19 26 .422 8
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Minnesota 22 18 .550 -
2. Cleveland 23 19 .548 -
3. Detroit 21 21 .500 2
4. Chicago White Sox 20 22 .476 3
5. Kansas City 18 25 .419 5 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 29 15 .659 -
2. Texas 24 21 .533 5 1/2
3. LA Angels 23 23 .500 7
4. Oakland 20 24 .455 9
5. Seattle 20 25 .444 9 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 26 17 .605 -
2. Atlanta 18 23 .439 7
3. NY Mets 18 24 .429 7 1/2
4. Philadelphia 15 26 .366 10
5. Miami 15 28 .349 11
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 25 19 .568 -
2. St. Louis 22 19 .537 1 1/2
3. Chicago Cubs 22 20 .524 2
4. Cincinnati 20 23 .465 4 1/2
5. Pittsburgh 20 24 .455 5
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Colorado 28 17 .622 -
2. Arizona 26 19 .578 2
3. LA Dodgers 26 19 .578 2
4. San Francisco 19 26 .422 9
5. San Diego 16 30 .348 12 1/2
MONDAY, MAY 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Minnesota at Baltimore (2305)
Kansas City at NY Yankees (2305)
Colorado at Philadelphia (2305)
Cleveland at Cincinnati (2310)
LA Angels at Tampa Bay (2310)
Pittsburgh at Atlanta (2335)
TUESDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (0005)
Detroit at Houston (0010)
Chicago White Sox at Arizona (0140)
