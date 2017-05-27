Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

May 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress as a Kentucky politician, died overnight at the age of 85, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday.

Bunning, a nine-time All-Star, pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers over a 17-year career from 1955 to 1971.

Bunning, one of 23 players in major league history to throw a perfect game in the modern era, was selected to the Hall in 1996 by the Veterans Committee.

Bunning recorded a 224-184 record and 3.27 ERA with 2,855 strikeouts, which ranks 17th on the all-time major league list. He threw two no-hitters, becoming the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National League.

--

The Chicago White Sox signed free agent Cuban outfielder Luis Robert to a minor league contract, including a $26-million signing bonus, the team announced.

Robert, 19, has played the last four seasons for Ciego de Avila in the Cuban National Series, Cuba's top-level league.

The Cuban prospect became eligible to be signed as a free agent last Saturday after Major League Baseball informed clubs last month that he would not be subject to the June first-year player draft.

--

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Tyler Saladino on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms.

The team also recalled outfield prospect Adam Engel from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. Engel has no major league experience.

Saladino, 27, is batting .200 with four RBIs and 10 runs scored in 30 games with the White Sox this season.

--

Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy was out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row, as Wilmer Difo started at second for the Nationals on Saturday against the San Diego Padres.

Nationals bench coach Chris Speier, filling in for manager Dusty Baker, said before the game that Murphy was ill. Murphy entered the day batting .316 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs.

--

The Oakland Athletics placed right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right triceps strain.

Hahn was removed from his last start on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins after two innings and 51 pitches, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out two. The DL move is retroactive to May 24.

The A's also recalled right-hander Jharel Cotton from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game against the Yankees.

--

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander A.J. Griffin on the 10-day disabled list because of with a left intercostal muscle strain.

Griffin was forced to leave Friday's game due to the injury after 1 1/3 innings in his start against the Toronto Blue Jays. Griffin is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

To replace Griffin on the active roster, the Rangers recalled right-hander Dillon Gee from Triple-A Round Rock. ))