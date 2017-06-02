Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

June 2 (The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Mariners placed shortstop Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a right high ankle sprain.

Segura sustained the injury while sliding into second base in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old Dominican entered Friday's action tied with Tampa Bay's Corey Dickerson with an American League-best .341 batting average. Segura has four homers, 20 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 43 games this season.

Seattle also recalled infielder Tyler Smith and right-hander Tyler Cloyd from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned right-hander Casey Lawrence to the Rainiers.

--

The Boston Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee subluxation.

To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, the Red Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez slipped while getting ready for Thursday's start, and then gave up four homers while allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles. He experienced knee pain Friday.

Rodriguez, 24, is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 10 starts this season.

--

The Texas Rangers designated former closer Sam Dyson for assignment and hope to trade the struggling right-hander.

Dyson is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA this season in 17 appearances. He has allowed 31 hits -- including six homers -- in 16 2/3 innings and lost his closer's role to right-hander Matt Bush.

Dyson, 29, posted a 2.43 ERA and recorded 38 saves in 2016 to help the Rangers win the American League West.

The Rangers activated right-handed reliever Jose Leclerc (finger) off the disabled list to replace Dyson. ))