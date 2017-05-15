Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

May 15 (The Sports Xchange) - The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain on Monday.

The move, which is retroactive to Saturday, marks Pence's fifth trip to the disabled list since the start of the 2015 season.

The Giants also recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento.

Pence has been sidelined for the past two games with the injury. The 34-year-old came off the bench to play in the late stages of a 17-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

- - -

Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of three months, the club announced.

The 34-year-old, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games after signing a one-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.

- - -

The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Steve Pearce on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and recalled right-handed reliever Leonel Campos.

Pearce left the game Sunday against the Seattle Mariners after sliding into second base with a double. He is batting .205 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Campos had been optioned Sunday to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to make room for right-hander Aaron Sanchez. In three outings with Toronto, Campos has allowed two hits, one walk and no runs while striking out one in 2 2/3 innings. (Editing by Gene Cherry)