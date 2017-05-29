Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

May 29 (The Sports Xchange) - Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy will miss six to eight weeks with a strained oblique.

The Royals announced Monday that Duffy has a Grade One strain. The injury was revealed a day after Duffy was tagged for six runs and nine hits in four-plus innings of a 10-1 loss at Cleveland.

- -

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation of the SC joint in his pitching shoulder.

The move was made retroactive to May 27. The 26-year-old Wood has the longest scoreless streak in the major leagues this season at 25 1/3 innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 games (eight starts).

- -

The Washington Nationals reinstated infielder Stephen Drew from the 10-day disabled list after he missed 41 games with a right hamstring strain.

Drew, 34, suffered the injury while running out a ground ball on April 11 against the St. Louis Cardinals after his cleat caught in the dirt near the batter's box.

- -

The Boston Red Sox officially activated left-hander David Price from the disabled list prior to his season debut in Monday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old Price hasn't pitched this season because of a strained left elbow. The five-time All-Star returned from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket for his start at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

- -

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning with a sprained left wrist.

Pedroia's early exit happened one inning after he collided with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu while trying to beat out an infield hit. Pedroia fell over the top of Abreu and landed on his stomach as the burly first baseman slid feet-first into the bag.

- -

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from Monday's game against the Houston Astros with a laceration on the ring finger of his right hand.

Buxton dove for a ball in the top of the sixth inning and his hand appeared to hit left fielder Eddie Rosario, who came over and caught the ball. Buxton stayed in the game to finish the inning but was pinch hit for in the bottom of the sixth.