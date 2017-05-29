Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

May 28 (The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, a two-time American League MVP who leads the majors with 16 homers, sprained his left thumb in the fifth inning Sunday while stealing second base in an eventual loss to the Miami Marlins.

He left the game in the middle of the sixth, and the Angels said X-rays showed no broken bones.

"I jammed (my thumb) on the bag,” Trout said. “It was sore. It was aching. I will ice it and see how it feels tomorrow."

- - -

The Cleveland Indians announced that struggling right-handed starter Danny Salazar will be sent to the bullpen to work on his throwing routine and regain his confidence.

Salazar, an All-Star last season, is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts this season, striking out 73 in 52 1/3 innings but allowing 55 hits and 28 walks. He owns the league's best strikeout rate.

Manager Terry Francona said the 27-year-old Salazar will be available as a reliever beginning Wednesday and might start a game next week during Cleveland's road trip.

- - -

Second baseman Daniel Murphy was one of four regulars not in the lineup for the Washington Nationals in their series finale with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Murphy, who has been ill, did not play on Friday or Saturday against the Padres as Washington aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg combined for 28 strikeouts for 5-1 and 3-0 wins, respectively.

Also out of the starting lineup for rest days were right fielder Bryce Harper, left fielder Jayson Werth and catcher Matt Wieters. Harper is hitting .337 with a team-high 15 homers and 41 RBIs while Murphy is hitting .316 with nine homers and 33 RBIs.

- - -

The St. Louis Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

Wong was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies after experiencing soreness in his left elbow for a second time in a week. The DL move is retroactive to May 27.

Wong is batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 41 games this year. He left a May 20 game with left elbow discomfort and did not start again until Wednesday.

The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder Paul DeJong from Triple-A Memphis prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. He made his major league debut and became the ninth player in St. Louis history to homer in his first career at-bat.

DeJong, 23, was the Cardinals' fourth-round draft selection in 2015.

- - -

The Texas Rangers placed left-hander Dario Alvarez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to Thursday with a left elbow strain and have recalled infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson from Triple-A Round Rock.

Alvarez is 2-0 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief outings with Texas this season.

Robinson is 0-for-2 in one game with Texas this season.

- - -

Five-time All-Star David Price is expected to make his season debut Monday for the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since Oct. 2 because of a strained left elbow.

Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young winner, allowed nine runs (six earned) and 12 hits, struck out eight and walked two in 5 2/3 innings in two rehab starts for Triple-A Pawtucket. He threw 89 pitches in 3 2/3 innings in his last outing. (Editing by Andrew Both)