Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

June 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Former major league outfielder Jimmy Piersall, who battled mental health issues throughout his 17-year career, died Saturday at the age of 87.

Piersall died at a care facility in Wheaton, Illinois, according to the Boston Red Sox. He had been battling an illness for months.

Piersall was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox (1950, 1952-58) and also played for the Cleveland Indians (1959-61), Washington Senators (1962-63), New York Mets (1963) and California Angels (1963-67).

His mental health issues first came to light in 1952 when he suffered a nervous breakdown. After being admitted to a mental hospital, Piersall was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. His autobiography "Fear Strikes Out" was published in 1955 and made into a movie in 1957.

When Piersall hit his 100th career homer as a member of the Mets in 1963, he ran around the bases facing backward.

Piersall finished his career with a .272 career average with 104 homers and 115 stolen bases. He was considered one of the top defensive outfielders of his era.

- - -

Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander was removed two batters into the third inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox due to right groin tightness.

Verlander had assured Detroit trainer Kevin Rand and manager Brad Ausmus with two outs and the bases loaded in the second that he could continue and they let him strike out Avisail Garcia to finish the inning.

But after he gave up a leadoff home run to Todd Frazier and walking Yolmer Sanchez on four pitches, Ausmus came out with the trainer and quickly pulled his front-line starter. The Tigers announced before the inning was over that Verlander was removed for precautionary reasons with a tight right groin muscle.

- - -

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (wrist) swung in the batting cage one day after taking ground balls on the field.

Manager John Farrell said the hope is Pedroia can take batting practice in New York on Tuesday.

- - -

Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo (groin) threw in the outfield and will likely play in a rehab game or two before rejoining the major league club, manager Buck Showalter said.

- - -

New York Mets manager Terry Collins said right-hander Seth Lugo (elbow) and left-hander Steven Matz (elbow) are expected to come off the disabled list and join the rotation. Lugo and Matz have been on the disabled list all season. (Editing by Gene Cherry)