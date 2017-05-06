Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Slumping Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his 14-year career on Friday.

Gonzalez went on the 10-day DL due to right elbow and back soreness. The injuries are factors for why he hasn't homered in 94 at-bats this season.

The 34-year-old Gonzalez told reporters earlier this week that, in hindsight, he should have started the season on the disabled list. He was hoping not to go on the DL so he could keep the career-long streak alive.

Los Angeles activated outfielder Joc Pederson (groin) to fill the roster spot.

--

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Piscotty, 26, suffered the injury running to first base on his grounder in the second inning of Thursday night's 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler also exited Thursday night's game with a strained right shoulder, leaving the team short of outfielders.

The Cardinals recalled outfielder Tommy Pham from Triple-A Memphis and he will join the team for Friday night's game in Atlanta.

--

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was activated from the 10-day disabled list shortly before Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Sanchez missed the past 21 games with a right biceps injury suffered April 8 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sanchez had two hits on Thursday in the final outing of a three-game rehab stint.

"I'm happy to be back," Sanchez told reporters through an interpreter. "Hopefully I have the opportunity to contribute. The team has played great baseball and I just want to be part of that." ))