Baseball-Jeter's No. 2 joins other Yankee retired numbers

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey was retired by the New York Yankees on Sunday, marking the 21st uniform number to be retired by the fabled Major League Baseball team. Following is the list of the Yankees' retired numbers:

1 - Billy Martin

2 - Derek Jeter

3 - Babe Ruth

4 - Lou Gehrig

5 - Joe DiMaggio

6 - Joe Torre

7 - Mickey Mantle

8 - Yogi Berra/Bill Dickey

9 - Roger Maris

10 - Phil Rizzuto

15 - Thurman Munson

16 - Whitey Ford

20 - Jorge Posada

23 - Don Mattingly

32 - Elston Howard

37 - Casey Stengel

42 - Jackie Robinson/Mariano Rivera

44 - Reggie Jackson

46 - Andy Pettitte

49 - Ron Guidry

51 - Bernie Williams