Baseball-Jeter's No. 2 joins other Yankee retired numbers

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey was retired by the New York Yankees on Sunday, marking the 21st uniform number to be retired by the fabled Major League Baseball team. Following is the list of the Yankees' retired numbers:
1 - Billy Martin
2 - Derek Jeter
3 - Babe Ruth
4 - Lou Gehrig
5 - Joe DiMaggio
6 - Joe Torre
7 - Mickey Mantle
8 - Yogi Berra/Bill Dickey
9 - Roger Maris
10 - Phil Rizzuto
15 - Thurman Munson
16 - Whitey Ford
20 - Jorge Posada
23 - Don Mattingly
32 - Elston Howard
37 - Casey Stengel
42 - Jackie Robinson/Mariano Rivera
44 - Reggie Jackson
46 - Andy Pettitte
49 - Ron Guidry
51 - Bernie Williams (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)
