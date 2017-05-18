Baseball-Highlights of Wednesday's MLB games

May 17 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's Major League Baseball games:

Astros 3, Marlins 0

Lance McCullers pitched six scoreless innings, and Jose Altuve slugged four extra-base hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Astros swept the three-game series. They own the best record in the majors, 29-12, and have won 15 of their past 19 games.

Miami ended its homestand at 1-8. The Marlins have lost 17 of their past 21 games and are in last place in the National League East. They also have one of the two worst records in the majors.

McCullers (4-1), wearing "16" on his cleats as a tribute to the late Jose Fernandez, allowed three hits and two walks. He extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 17 consecutive innings.

Brewers 3, Padres 1

Milwaukee's Jett Bandy broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single off San Diego closer Brandon Maurer with one out in the ninth inning, and the Brewers defeated the Padres 3-1 Wednesday night at Petco Park.

Travis Shaw opened the Brewers' ninth with a double flared down the left field line with the Padres shifted to the right side. Shaw moved to third when Domingo Santana lined a single off the glove of shortstop Erick Aybar.

Bandy then bounced a single through the left side, scoring Shaw. After a fourth straight single by Keon Broxton loaded the bases, Santana scored the inning's second run when Orlando Arcia grounded out to third.

Jacob Barnes (1-0) threw one scoreless inning for the win, and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his second save.

Maurer (0-3) has given up nine runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings over his past four appearances.

Rays 7, Indians 4

Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings, and Tampa Bay hit three home runs in a win over Cleveland.

Cobb (4-3) gave up three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison and Jesus Sucre homered for Tampa Bay, which hit 10 in the series.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (2-5) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Angels 12, White Sox 8

Los Angeles slugger Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Angels complete a three-game sweep of Chicago with a 12-8 win on Wednesday.

White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak had not given up a run all season until Trout stepped to the plate in the sixth and launched an 86 mph breaking ball just above the knees over the wall in left-center.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker, despite a slow start, managed to pitch into the seventh inning and get the win.

Shoemaker (3-2) gave up four runs (three earned) in the first two innings but nothing else, allowing nine hits in all, striking out nine and walking one in 6 1/3 innings.

Jose Abreu homered and Avisail Garcia had three hits for the White Sox.

Dodgers 6, Giants 1

Clayton Kershaw earned his 20th career win against San Francisco, preventing a three-game sweep with seven innings of shutout ball in Los Angeles' triumph in the series finale.

Yasmani Grandal and Yasiel Puig had two-run hits for the Dodgers, who completed a 3-4 trip.

Kershaw once again demonstrated his brilliant form at AT&T Park, winning for the 12th time in 20 career appearances while lowing his ERA there to 1.29.

Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4 (11 innings)

Chris Herrmann belted a walk-off home run off Rafael Montero in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Arizona the victory and send New York to its seventh straight loss.

For the Mets, Wilmer Flores went 3-for-5 while Jose Reyes went 3-for-6. Michael Comforto gave the Mets an early with a two-run homer in the first. Juan Lagares hit a solo homer.

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and six hits. He walked four and struck out six.

For the Diamondbacks, Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer and drew two walks. Relievers Andrew Chafin, J.J. Hoover, Fernando Rodney and Jorge De la Rosa combined for four scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits.

Cubs 7, Reds 5

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks overcame early shakiness with an increasingly strong outing to help lead Chicago to a victory and another series win over Cincinnati.

Hendricks (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits, all over the first three innings. He yielded just one baserunner and no hits over his final three innings.

