Baseball-Highlights of Sunday's MLB games

June 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's Major League Baseball games:

Astros 7, Rangers 2

George Springer homered twice as the Houston Astros ran their winning streak to 10 by pounding the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.

The 10-game winning streak matches a run by the Rangers for the longest of the season. The Astros also tied a franchise best by winning their 10th straight road game. Houston won 10 straight away from home in 1989.

Carlos Correa homered in the third, Springer hit another solo shot in the fourth and Yuli Gurriel's solo homer came in the fifth.

Nationals 11, Athletics 10

Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor homered in the final two innings, and Washington held on for a victory against Oakland at the Oakland Coliseum.

The A's scored six times in the bottom of the ninth, four of those coming on Matt Joyce's fifth career grand slam that made it a one-run game. But reliever Shawn Kelley retired Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie to end the game and record his fourth save.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

Ian Happ went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Chicago held on to complete a three-game sweep over St. Louis.

Pinch-hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning for the Cubs. Chicago improved to 17-11 at Wrigley Field and climbed above .500 for the first time since May 28.

Mariners 7, Rays 1

Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter and struck out a career-high nine as Seattle defeated Tampa Bay at Safeco Field.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the first inning, his 14th home run of the season, as the Mariners completed a three-game sweep.

Twins 3, Angels 2

Minnesota beat host Los Angeles for its 17th road win of the season.

Jason Castro and Miguel Sano hit home runs off Ricky Nolasco (2-6), who is among the major league leaders in dingers allowed this season, and 22-year-old right-hander Jose Berrios (4-1) allowed two runs in six innings for his fourth win.

Indians 8, Royals 0

Jason Kipnis homered and drove in two runs and six Cleveland pitchers combined on a shutout of Kansas City.

After a nearly two-hour rain delay in the bottom of the second, Indians starter Trevor Bauer did not return after giving up two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Relievers Dan Otero, Zach McAllister, Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen held the Royals scoreless for 7 1/3 innings. Otero (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing one hit in 2 1/3 innings. His previous win was Sept. 22, also against Kansas City.

Tigers 7, White Sox 4

Justin Upton's three-run homer to left field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Detroit a victory over Chicago and a sweep of a three-game weekend series.

Upton drove a 1-2 curveball from David Robertson (3-2) into the left-field seats to give the Tigers their fourth win in a row and send the White Sox to their fifth straight loss. Upton also led off a three-run Detroit sixth inning with a single.

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2

Josh Donaldson hit the go-ahead homer to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning and Toronto came back to defeat New York.

The home run came against reliever Tyler Clippard (0-3) and enabled the Blue Jays to salvage a split in the four-game series. Joe Smith (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 3

Chris Sale won his sixth straight decision, Andrew Benintendi homered twice and Boston split a four-game series with Baltimore.

Sale (7-2) has won his past four starts against Baltimore. He allowed three runs and six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5

A.J. Ellis fouled off 10 pitches before driving home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading Miami past Arizona at Marlins Park.

Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer as the Marlins won their third consecutive series. They have also won seven of their past eight games and closed out an 8-2 homestand.

Braves 13, Reds 8

Ender Inciarte drove in a career-high five runs while matching his career best with five hits, including a three-run homer, to spark Atlanta to a win over Cincinnati.

Danny Santana hit his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8 and finished with four hits and three RBIs, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games for the Braves, who pounced on Amir Garrett for nine runs in the first three innings.

