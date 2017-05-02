Baseball-Highlights of Monday's MLB games

May 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's Major League Baseball games:
Brewers 7, Cardinals 5
Travis Shaw belted a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Monday night as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 at Busch Stadium.
Shaw victimized Seung Hwan Oh (1-1), who had to try to get four outs in the inning after a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong enabled pinch-hitter Hernan Perez to reach base.
Jonathan Villar bunted Perez to second. After Eric Thames was intentionally walked, Oh slipped a called third strike by Domingo Santana. But Shaw ripped a 1-2 pitch 451 feet over the St. Louis bullpen in right-center for his sixth homer of the year.
Oliver Drake (1-0) pitched a clean ninth for the win and Neftali Feliz picked up his seventh save despite yielding a leadoff homer to Jedd Gyorko, his second of the night.
Milwaukee (14-13) improved to 7-3 on the road while the Cardinals (12-13) lost their second straight game, falling to 3-3 on a nine-game homestand.
Reds 4, Pirates 3 (10 innings)
Billy Hamilton's double with two outs in the 10th inning drove home Arismendy Alcantara with the winning run, lifting Cincinnati to a victory over Pittsburgh in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
In the 10th, Tucker Barnhart walked with one out and pinch runner Alcantara advanced to second on Daniel Hudson's errant pickoff throw to first. Two batters later, Hamilton laced a 2-2 pitch from Hudson (0-1) into right field.
Adam Duvall hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth for Cincinnati, which has won two straight since snapping a four-game losing streak.
Mets 7, Braves 5
Michael Conforto continued his offensive splurge since being moved to the leadoff spot, coming up with a home run and three RBIs in New York's win over Atlanta.
The left-fielder was 2-for-4 with a walk and hit his seventh home run. He improved to 14-for-40 (.350) in the 10 games in which he's batted first. He led off the game with a home run and had a two-out two-run single to cap a five-run outburst in the fourth that put the Mets ahead to stay.
Winning pitcher Robert Gsellman (1-2) allowed five earned runs for the second straight start. The right-hander pitched five innings and allowed six hits and one walk, without striking out a batter, and nearly allowed a 6-1 lead to slip away.
Royals 6, White Sox 1
Jason Vargas worked six strong innings as Kansas City topped Chicago, ending the Royals' nine-game losing streak.
Vargas (4-1) permitted one run on five hits over six innings, throwing 96 pitches. He walked three and struck out one. He lost to the White Sox 12-1 last week, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings.
Kansas City's Eric Hosmer homered in the seventh with Christian Colon, who led off the inning with a single, along for the ride. Hosmer drove an 0-1 Dylan Covey pitch out the opposite way.
Rays 4, Marlins 2
Jake Odorizzi came off the disabled list and pitched effectively, helping Tampa Bay defeat Miami at Marlins Park.
Odorizzi had been out since April 15 due to a strained left hamstring. He allowed just two hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) in five innings.
Danny Farquhar (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Alex Colome earned his sixth save of the season, throwing a scoreless ninth. It was his first save since April 25. He had blown his previous two chances, allowing four runs in two innings.
Tigers 7, Indians 1
Daniel Norris allowed one run in six innings, Tyler Collins hit a three-run home run, and Alex Avila added a two-run single to lead Detroit to a victory over Cleveland.
Norris (2-2), whose only other win this season was also over Cleveland, gave up five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Alex Wilson worked a scoreless seventh, and Anibal Sanchez finished with two scoreless innings to make it seven in a row without a run for the Tigers' bullpen, which entered the week worst in the league in ERA.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 2
Dylan Bundy turned in his sixth straight quality start of the season, allowing two runs in seven-plus innings and pitching Baltimore to a victory over Boston in the first game of a four-game series.
Manny Machado, the center of controversy after spiking Boston's Dustin Pedroia in Baltimore April 21, hit a long solo homer off Rick Porcello (1-4), drove in two runs and made four dazzling fielding plays.
The Orioles broke a tie with the losing New York Yankees and moved back into sole possession of first place in the AL East.
Blue Jays 7, Yankees 1
Ryan Goins drove in four runs, half on the first two-run sacrifice fly in Blue Jays history, during Toronto's victory over New York.
Goins entered the game with four RBIs, and the shortstop knocked in at least four runs in a game for the third time in his career. He hit a two-run home run in the second inning and lifted a two-run sacrifice fly in the sixth off Luis Severino (2-2).
Chris Coghlan added a solo home run and Jose Bautista slugged a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who won their season-high third in a row as they attempt to climb out of an early-season hole.
Astros 6, Rangers 2
Carlos Correa delivered one of four run-scoring hits in the seventh inning for Houston in its win over Texas at Minute Maid Park.
Correa followed an infield RBI single from George Springer and a run-scoring double by Jose Altuve by scorching a two-run double past the Rangers' drawn-in infield, pushing the Astros to a 5-2 lead. Yuli Gurriel added a double to left-center field to plate Correa and cap the five-run frame for the Astros.
Houston had squandered scoring opportunities in the second and fifth innings against Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner (0-3), who departed after Alex Bregman and Nori Aoki reached to open the seventh. Cashner allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over six-plus innings. He fanned two.
Giants 4, Dodgers 3
Hunter Pence and Buster Posey homered, and San Francisco ended a two-game skid with a victory over Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.
Christian Arroyo went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Giants.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits, fanned six and walked one in seven innings.
Phillies 10, Cubs 2
Tommy Joseph slugged a three-run homer and Aaron Altherr reached base three times and knocked in three runs as Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.
Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez (2-2) picked up his second straight victory in a five-inning outing to open a four-game Wrigley Field series.
Velasquez held the Cubs to two hits before he was pulled for a pinch hitter. He allowed two walks, struck out four and threw 98 pitches.
