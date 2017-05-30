Baseball-Highlights of Monday's MLB games

May 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of Monday's Major League Baseball games:

Orioles 3, Yankees 2

Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings, Jonathan Schoop had a pair of RBIs and Baltimore snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.

Baltimore ended its longest skid since losing nine straight in July 2011. The Orioles won for only the fourth time in 17 games since May 9.

Nationals 3, Giants 0

Tanner Roark pitched seven shutout innings, and Washington defeated San Francisco in a game interrupted by a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in the ejection of Nationals star Bryce Harper.

Ryan Zimmerman had a home run among three hits, and Daniel Murphy drove in two runs with a double and a single, helping the Nationals open a nine-game Western swing with their sixth victory in eight games.

Padres 5, Cubs 2

Hunter Renfroe hit a fourth-inning grand slam, and five San Diego pitchers combined on an unusual three-hitter as the Padres handed Chicago a fourth straight loss.

Jose Torres (3-2) was credited with the win and Brandon Maurer picked up his seventh save, his second in as many games. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-3) yielded the grand slam, which accounted for the majority of the five runs he surrendered in five innings.

Astros 16, Twins 8

Carlos Beltran had four hits and capped an 11-run eighth inning with a three-run homer as Houston rallied past Minnesota in a matchup of first-place teams.

Carlos Correa added three hits and three RBIs as Houston recovered from a six-run deficit with its first 11-run inning since 1994. The Astros scored a season high in runs and knocked a season-high 18 hits.

Dodgers 5, Cardinals 1

Belting three long balls and getting five solid innings from starter Rich Hill, Los Angeles dumped slumping St. Louis.

Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe each cracked homers for the Dodgers, who won for the ninth time in 11 games while handing St. Louis its ninth loss in 12 contests.

White Sox 5, Red Sox 4

Melky Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Chicago rallied to beat Boston in David Price's season debut.

Kevan Smith added a double, an RBI and a run as the White Sox erased a pair of deficits. Chicago notched its fourth win in the past five games. White Sox right-hander Juan Minaya (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Indians 5, A's 3

Seven strong innings by Carlos Carrasco, and home runs by Austin Jackson, Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion lifted Cleveland over Oakland.

Oakland got home runs from Yonder Alonso, Ryon Healy and Khris Davis.

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3

Chris Iannetta's two-run, pinch-hit homer against Tony Watson tied the score for Arizona in the top of the ninth inning, but Andrew McCutchen responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to give Pittsburgh a win.

Leading off, McCutchen hit a 1-1 pitch from reliever Archie Bradley into the right field seats. The Pirates had taken a 3-1 lead in the seventh on Chris Stewart's two-run double before Iannetta's homer.

Mariners 6, Rockies 5

Seattle won back-to-back games for the first time since May 17-18 with a victory over Colorado.

Six runs were the most the Mariners had scored in 12 games since May 16, and they won for just the third time in 10 games.

Mets 4, Brewers 2

Robert Gsellman tossed seven strong innings and helped his cause with two RBIs as New York beat Milwaukee.

Gsellman (3-3) allowed two runs (one earned), three hits and two walks while striking out five. He also contributed to both of the Mets' run-scoring rallies by lofting a sacrifice fly during a three-run fifth and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

Marlins 4, Phillies 1

Edinson Volquez snapped his eight-game losing streak, leading Miami to a win over Philadelphia.

Miami, which has won three of its past four games, also got a two-run homer by Derek Dietrich. Philadelphia fell to 6-23 in its past 29 games.

Blue Jays 17, Reds 2

Troy Tulowitzki hit a grand slam, Justin Smoak hit a three-run blast, Marcus Stroman pitched six effective innings and Toronto defeated Cincinnati.

Russell Martin added a two-run homer and RBI double in a three-hit game, and Devon Travis had four hits and two RBIs to extend his hit streak to 13 games for the Blue Jays.

