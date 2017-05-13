Baseball-Highlights of Friday's MLB games

May 13 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's Major League Baseball games:

Astros 5, Yankees 2

Lance McCullers Jr pitched six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros continued the best start in team history with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.

McCullers (3-1) followed Dallas Keuchel's six scoreless innings from Thursday's series opener by scattering four hits. He struck out seven without a walk.

Brian McCann belted a three-run homer, and Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick each had an RBI single for the Astros (25-11), who surpassed the best 36-game start in team history set in 1972.

The Yankees tied a season high with their third straight loss.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

Clayton Kershaw improved to 20-6 in 35 career starts against Colorado in Los Angeles' win.

Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood had control problems in the second inning and the Dodgers batted around and strafed him for five runs.

Kershaw (6-2) is 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his last 11 starts against the Rockies.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

Eddie Butler fired six shutout innings and won his first big league start of the year, lifting Chicago over St Louis at Busch Stadium.

Butler, who was 6-16 in parts of the last three seasons for Colorado, gave up two hits while walking three and striking out five. The result snapped a six-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Willson Contreras led the Cubs, cracking two of their three solo homers. Tommy La Stella belted the third.

Royals 3, Orioles 2

Lorenzo Cain scored on Eric Hosmer's eighth-inning double as Kansas City topped Baltimore.

Hosmer's one-out double off Vidal Nuno (1-0) was his second hit. He is hitting .403 with 10 RBIs in the past 16 games.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his sixth save and Joakim Soria (2-1) picked up the victory with a 1-2-3 eighth.

Brewers 7, Mets 4

Matt Garza worked six strong innings and Milwaukee hit four home runs against New York at Miller Park.

Three of the homers came at the expense of Mets starter Matt Harvey (2-3), who allowed five runs, seven hits and five walks while striking out seven in five-plus innings in his first action since a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

Garza (2-0) allowed five hits with two walks and three strikeouts but got plenty of help from his offense, which collected 12 hits.

Rangers 5, A's 2

For the second time in as many nights, Texas entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing by one run and emerged victorious against Oakland, this time on a three-run walk-off homer by Joey Gallo.

The blast by Gallo capped a four-run ninth and extended Texas' winning streak to four games.

Twins 1, Indians 0

Ervin Santana pitched seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball and Miguel Sano's first-inning homer produced the only run for Minnesota in a win over Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Santana (6-1) struck out four, walked five, and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, the Twins' second shutout of the season. Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth inning to pick up his ninth save.

Blue Jays 8, Mariners 4

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer, Devon Travis had two RBIs, Joe Biagini pitched into the sixth inning and Toronto defeated Seattle for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Biagini (1-1), who made his second career major league start, allowed four hits, no walks and no runs. The right-hander struck out three.

Braves 8, Marlins 4

Tyler Flowers slugged a two-run homer and tied his career high with four RBIs to lead Atlanta over Miami at Marlins Park.

Flowers added a two-run single as part of a six-run Braves rally in the seventh.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) posted his first win of the season, allowing six hits, no walks and one run in six innings. The Braves snapped a six-game losing streak in a battle between the two bottom teams in the National League East.

Rays 5, Red Sox 4

Alex Cobb opened with six one-hit innings, Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer, Tim Beckham drove in two runs and Tampa Bay beat Boston at Fenway Park.

Cobb (3-3) allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Alex Colome converted a four-out save, his ninth of the season.

American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) allowed five runs (three earned) and nine hits in six innings.

Padres 6, White Sox 3

