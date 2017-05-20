Baseball-Highlights from Friday's MLB games

May 19 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from Major League Baseball games on Friday:

Rangers 5, Tigers 3

Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered as the Texas Rangers ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Nick Martinez allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings as the Rangers notched just the fourth two-digit winning streak in franchise history.

The Tigers played without their Nos. 3 and 4 hitters as Miguel Cabrera missed his third straight game due to a sore side and Victor Martinez was excused for weekend paternity leave.

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

Willy Peralta struck out five in two scoreless innings as Milwaukee withstood a lengthy rain delay and beat Chicago.

Domingo Santana and Jett Bandy drove in two runs apiece as the Brewers won their fourth straight game and 10th in 12 games.

Jon Jay had an RBI double for the Cubs.

Rays 5, Yankees 4

Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 and hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay edged New York.

Logan Morrison and Rickie Weeks Jr. drove in two runs apiece for the Rays.

Matt Holliday hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth for the Yankees.

Rockies 12, Reds 6

Alexi Amarista hit a three-run home run and Nolan Arenado added a two-run shot as Colorado handed Cincinnati its seventh successive loss.

Mark Reynolds drove in three runs and Colorado starter Tyler Anderson allowed two runs in six innings.

Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza homered for Cincinnati, who fell to 19-22.

Indians 5, Astros 3

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run home run and Cleveland continued its success over Houston.

Lonnie Chisenhall and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, who have won three of four meetings with the Astros. Trevor Bauer improved to 7-0 against the Astros.

Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa homered for the Astros, who are 29-13.

Braves 7, Nationals 4

Dansby Swanson and Kurt Suzuki hit two-run homers as Atlanta beat Washington.

Matt Kemp added a solo home run for the Braves, who totaled 12 hits.

Daniel Murphy homered for the Nationals while starter Gio Gonzalez allowed four runs and nine hits in 5-2/3 innings.

Mets 3, Angels 0

Jacob deGrom wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and New York stopped a seven-game losing streak with a shutout of Los Angeles.

DeGrom allowed four hits in seven innings and ended it by retiring Danny Espinosa, Ben Revere and Cameron Maybin. Michael Conforto hit his 11th home run for the Mets.

Mike Trout was 2-for-3 for the Angels. Starter Ricky Nolasco allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Phillies 7, Pirates 2

Jeremy Hellickson pitched six effective innings and hit a two-run double before leaving with an injury to his left side as Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

Hellickson allowed two runs in the first inning and two hits. Cameron Rupp homered as the Phillies won for the fourth time in 19 games.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Giants 6, Cardinals 5

Eduardo Nunez's two-run double in the top of the ninth inning wiped out a one-run deficit as San Francisco posted a rain-delayed 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Trying for his 11th save, St. Louis closer Seung Hwan Oh (1-2) allowed a leadoff single to Brandon Belt and a one-out single to Brandon Crawford.

Nunez walloped the first pitch off the base of the left-center field wall and both runners scored easily.

Bryan Morris (2-0) worked a clean eighth inning for the win and Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Twins 4, Royals 3 (10 innings)

Joe Mauer scored on Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as Minnesota edged Kansas City.

Kennys Vargas hit a game-tying two-run home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth. Robbie Grossman also homered for the Twins.

Jorge Bonifacio homered for the Royals.

White Sox 2, Mariners 1 (10 innings)

Melky Cabrera doubled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners.

Jose Quintana and David Robertson (3-1) combined on a one-hitter for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

Tony Zych (2-1) came on to pitch the 10th for Seattle and hit the first batter he faced, Kevan Smith, with a pitch.

Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3 (10 innings)

Welington Castillo hit a two-run walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave Baltimore a 5-3 victory over Toronto.

