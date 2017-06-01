Baseball continues its record home run pace

There were 1,060 home runs hit in the month of May. That makes for the second-highest total for a single month in the history of Major League Baseball. The record was 1,069 in May of 2000.

But baseball wasn’t just homer happy in May. As our Matthew Pouliot noted this afternoon, we continue to be on a record pace for homers overall. Indeed, we’re on pace to shatter the existing home run record:

Currently on pace for 5,915 homers. All-time record is 5,693 in 2000. 5,610 last year. As recently as 2014, the total was just 4,186. — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) June 1, 2017





The why of it all is still up in the air. Some combination of upper-cut swinging and the decision by hitters to eschew compact, strikeout-avoiding swings when behind in the count likely explains a lot. As it is, we don’t have any guys hitting 60 or 70 like we did 15 years ago. We have a TON of guys who hit 20, though. It’s a league-wide thing, not just the work of some freakish sluggers.