Baseball community reacts to Yordano Ventura's death

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, died in a car accident on Sunday in the Dominican Republic. The baseball community shared its thoughts and prayers on Twitter.
Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization. pic.twitter.com/AgInmjHWAB
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE ???????? @… https://t.co/ky3lw2eSoh
— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) January 22, 2017
My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP
— Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) January 22, 2017
Sad day in the baseball world. #RIPVentura #RIPMarte
— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!
— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 22, 2017
To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg
— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017
No puedo creerlo ????dos amigos en un solo día ???? https://t.co/c8Plal03dN
— Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) January 22, 2017
Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers.
— Russell Martin (@russellmartin55) January 22, 2017
Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw ????????
— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017
Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!!
— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017
Always a tragedy when a life is lost too soon. The Baseball Community took another hit RIP Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura
— Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) January 22, 2017
2k