Barron Trump to attend a 'diverse' Maryland school

Barron Trump, the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, will attend a posh and “diverse” private school in Maryland, the First Lady announced on Monday.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” Melania said in a statement sent to various media outlets. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump [Photo: Getty] More

While Melania and Barron still reside at Trump Tower in New York City, the mother-son duo is scheduled to move into the White House this summer, after Barron finishes fifth grade at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. The elite academy school boasts alumni ranging from Humphrey Bogart to Sarah Michelle Geller.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, which is located 20 miles from the White House in Potomac, has an equally impressive roster of alums, including eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell, and Olympic gold medalist Joe Jacobi. According to the school website, its 580 students (ages 2 to 12) are diverse in their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, and abilities.

Students are taught to empathise with each other and “hold everyone in our school accountable for respecting the multitude of human identities and perspectives, and for promoting a safe and supportive school environment.”

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron [Photo: AP] More

Barron, who has a “clean and white” aesthetic and favours suits, according to an interview Melania once gave to Parenting, can expect to adhere to a school dress code. Per the school website, students wear “comfortable, neat, and presentable” clothing and are banned from wearing T-shirts, jeans, flip-flops, or athletic clothes except on a “relaxed dress” day.

The first family can also expect to pay an annual tuition of £30,000 for grades 6 to 8 and almost £32,000 for grades 9 to 12.

The choice of St. Andrew’s came as a surprise to those who speculated that Barron would attend the Sidwell Friends School, a co-ed pre-K-12 Quaker school in both Washington, D.C., and Bethesda, Md. That’s where Chelsea Clinton, Malia and Sasha Obama, Archibald Roosevelt (son of President Theodore Roosevelt), and Tricia Nixon (President Richard Nixon’s daughter) were educated, along with a slew of other famous names, including Ana Gasteyer and scientist Bill Nye.

The Guardian reports that Barron is the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew’s. Still, the Trumps clearly back their choice. In a May interview with Bloomberg, President Trump said of his son, “In fact, we just got him into a good school,” but when pressed to identify the school, answered, “I won’t tell you.”

According to a letter obtained by CNN from head of school Robert Kosasky and chief diversity officer Rodney Glasgow, the school is committed to help shield Barron from the media spotlight. “As we came to know Barron through the admission process, it became clear that he, like all of our newly enrolled students, will be a great addition to St. Andrew’s,” the letter read in part. “School leaders are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that Postoak Campus logistics and security will continue to work smoothly and discreetly next year for all of our students and families. We are committed to maintaining the positive feel, flow, and safety of our campuses.”

Barron will start classes on Tuesday, September 5.

