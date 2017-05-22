Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou

VALVERDE TO BE NEW BARCA COACH

Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde will replace Luis Enrique in the Barcelona dugout, according to Basque newspaper El Correa.

The 53-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Camp Nou and Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu will announce his appointment next week, after the Copa del Rey final.

UNITED & CITY WANT NEYMAR

Manchester City and Manchester United will enter a bidding war for Neymar after his father urged him to leave Barcelona, according to the Daily Express.

After scoring only 13 league goals this season, the Brazilian has been pushed to stop playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi by joining a club that will build around his talents.

BARCA EYE DE VRIJ

Barcelona are eyeing Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij as a potential transfer target this summer, according to Sport.

With Javier Mascherano's future up in the air and Jeremy Mathieu likely to leave, the Blaugrana could bolster their defence by promoting Marlon to the first team and making a move for the Dutchman.

SANCHEZ ON DEFENSIVE SHORTLIST

