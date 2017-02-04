Barcelona beats Athletic Bilbao with a little luck to stay in La Liga title race

Soccer is a strange game sometimes. Athletic Bilbao traveled to Barcelona and probably had the better performance. Yet Barca cruised to three points in a 3-0 win that was never in danger in the second half. Paco Alcacer scored his first La Liga goal since April and Lionel Messi scored from yet another free kick. Aleix Vidal added the third.

Luis Enrique chose to rest Luis Suarez, even though Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are still out injured. And had a few things broken ever so slightly differently, the Barcelona manager might have been punished for it. Because Athletic, as often, troubled Barca deeply early on with its unwillingness to sit back and get picked apart, attacking aggressively instead.

A manic opening sequence unfurled as players slipped all over the place on the initially slick Camp Nou grass. Neymar had a decent chance but didn’t score. And, at the other end, Raul Garcia won the ball off Andre Gomes in the Barcelona box and clanked his finish off the near post, beyond the beaten Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

After a dozen minutes, Aymeric Laporte dispatched a perfect cross to Inaki Williams, who hit the open header well wide when he should probably have done better.

Still, quite against the run of play, Barca went ahead. In the 18th minute, Neymar, slowly climbing out of his slump in form, beat his man up the left and cut back for Alcacer, who converted cleanly on a somewhat difficult chance. It was his first league goal since he’d come over from Valencia in an expensive summer move.

Barcelona committed a series of miscues in the back, giving away cheap chances. Namely, when Gerard Pique, two days after his 30th birthday, stumbled over the ball at the edge of his own box and had to foul Raul Garcia to avoid an open run at goal. The ensuing free kick went wide.

Williams, the 22-year-old Athletic forward, continued to display why he will likely be one of the most coveted players in Europe next summer. In the 32nd minute, he turned the corner on Pique but was denied by Ter Stegen from an acute angle.

But then, again against the run of play, Barcelona doubled its lead. Messi settled behind a free kick from almost the end line. He smacked it right at goal, where he surprised goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz, who flapped at it and let a soft goal in.

On the brink of halftime, Neymar crossed up Mikel San Jose, sending him tumbling to the grass, but he slipped his finish just wide. It gave further credence, however, to the notion that the old Neymar is resurfacing.

In spite of its strong first half, Athletic’s resistance was already broken when the second half kicked off. The game’s injustice sapped confidence from the Basques.

Things didn’t get much better when Aleix Vidal made a long run and deposited a sneaky finish by the far post to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

Late on, Neymar had one last slip as he tried to smash home a shot from a promising position. But it didn’t much matter. Barca had a casual afternoon, with Suarez and Messi, substituted early, laughing and smiling on the bench.

With the win, which was fairly comfortable in the end, Barca neared Real Madrid within a point at the top of the table. Real retains two games in hand, though.

