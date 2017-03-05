Barb Moxness leads Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (AP) -- Barb Moxness shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of The Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic.

Defending champion Juli Inkster was a stroke back at Grandview along with Betsy King, Rosie Jones, Michelle McGann and Barb Mucha.

''The greens are hard,'' said Moxness, a two-time winner on The Legends Tour. ''You really have to figure out where you are going to land the ball because it is going to run. That's the challenge.''

Jan Stephenson topped the Legends Honors Division for players 63 and over at even-par 72.