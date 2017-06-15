Barack Obama sent Kevin Durant a congratulatory text after the NBA Finals

After winning his first NBA title with the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Kevin Durant’s phone was bound to light up with plenty of celebratory texts from friends, family members, random acquaintances … and former president Barack Obama?

Appearing on Bill Simmons’ podcast, Durant revealed that Obama was among those to congratulate him on his first title.

“[Obama] sent a text through somebody,” Durant told Simmons.

His message?

“‘Congrats. Your defense was really good,’ which was random,” Durant said. “… He told me to enjoy it, have some fun, you know, typical stuff. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Not Rihanna, but still pretty cool.