Baltimore Should Sign Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin

The Ravens lost Steve Smith to retirement. The Ravens lost Kamar Aiken to free agency. The Ravens lost Dennis Pitta to injury. The Ravens have lost nearly all of their receiving targets and have yet to do anything to address what is becoming more and more of a need.

Then in answer, the Kansas City Chiefs cut wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Of course having such a quality receiver suddenly on the market has generated a fervor among other teams. In fact the biggest hurdle the Ravens have in signing Maclin is the stiff competition that is already taking place. Maclin is in Buffalo on Tuesday, and many believe he will not get out of there without a contract.

But if Maclin can escape Buffalo without being locked down, Baltimore would love to have him. The Ravens have a dearth of receivers and Maclin would instantly slide in as a starter.

According to ESPN, the 29 year old Maclin has 474 catches since 2009, which ranks 16th among active receivers over that span. He also totaled 6,395 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns.

It would not just be a benefit for Baltimore, however. Maclin would thrive in Baltimore’s offense. The receiver would certainly benefit from having a strong armed quarterback like Joe Flacco.

Coming to Baltimore would reunite Maclin with Marty Mornhinweg, who was the offensive coordinator for Maclin’s first four NFL seasons.

Baltimore needs Maclin to bolster their receiving group, and should sign him given the chance.

