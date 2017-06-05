Baltimore Ravens Sign Cornerback Brandon Boykin

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed veteran slot cornerback Brandon Boykin.





Boykin, a University of Georgia alum, was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 where he spent the next four seasons. Boykin played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, however he had difficulty finding a team in 2016 after rumors surfaced that Boykin has a degenerative hip condition, per Ravens Wire. Though he did eventually land with the Chicago Bears, he did not play in a game.

Boykin had a solid season in 2013. Despite only starting two games, he racked up six interceptions and sixteen passes defended.

The move is obviously a direct response to Tavon Young’s injury. Young was slotted to play in the nickel slot position until a torn ACL likely knocked him out for the season.

Boykin likely looks to move into Young’s vacated position and add depth back to the Ravens secondary which now boasts Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, and Brandon Carr in the cornerback rotation.

