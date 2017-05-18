Baltimore Ravens Offensive Line Possibilities

Protecting Joe Flacco should be one of the main priorities for the Baltimore Ravens. Considering the financial investment and the steep talent drop off behind Flacco, it is apparent the Ravens require a strong offensive line. Therefore, Harbaugh and Newsome and the rest of the gang need to determine, and rather quickly, what the strongest arrangement of the available options to bolster the offensive line is.

Starting from the left side of the line the Ravens have a for sure starter in Ronnie Stanley. The 23 year old first round draft pick from 2016 looks to be a stalwart on the left side of the line for a long time to come.

At left guard however the Ravens have some questions. The two main options would be this years fourth round pick Nico Siragusa, and sophomore Alex Lewis. The positioning is especially complicated because Lewis has been looked at as a potential replacement for Ricky Wagner at right tackle. Lewis looks to be a solid option at whatever position he occupies and he will certainly start, whether at left guard of right tackle. Siragusa has a great chance to start as a rookie as well. If Lewis bumps over to right tackle, which he likely should, Siragusa would then start at left guard.

John Urschel looks to be the favorite to start at center. Ryan Jenson will look to compete with Urschel but it is doubtful he will win the starting gig. Nick Mangold has been talked about as an improvement at center, even at here at cover32. If the Ravens do not want to pick up the tab on the slight improvement, as seems likely, Urschel will be snapping come September.

Marshal Yanda will start at right guard.

As mentioned previously, the Ravens have options at right tackle. Beyond Lewis moving over, the presumptive starter would be James Hurst. Hurst picked up starts after Ricky Wagner’s injuries last season. Even still, signing either King Dunlap or Ryan Clady would allow Lewis to stay at left guard, and keep Hurst off the field.

— Patrick Backlas covers the Baltimore Ravens as a managing editor for cover32 Ravens. Connect and follow on Twitter @PatrickBacklas and @Cover32_bal

The post Baltimore Ravens Offensive Line Possibilities appeared first on Cover32.