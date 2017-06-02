Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Tears ACL

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young had to be helped off the field on Thursday after colliding with another teammate during an interception return.

It has recently come out that Young tore his ACL and will likely miss the entirety of the season.

Austin has seemingly kept a positive attitude towards his unfortunate turn of events however, as exemplified by this recent tweet.

Coming back stronger than ever, GOD got me, thanks for the prayers — Tavon Young (@Tyoung_NL) June 1, 2017





Young was an integral part of the Ravens defense a season ago and was even ranked the third best rookie corner by Pro Football Focus.

Ravens CB Tavon Young reportedly tore his ACL at OTAs today, after one of the best seasons by a rookie CB in 2016 pic.twitter.com/t4iZC2MnLN — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 1, 2017





Young was slotted as a nickel corner with presumptive starters Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, and Marlon Humphrey presumed to be working the outside. However with Young’s injury, Humphrey seems like an obvious choice to slide inside to receive work.

While Young’s injury is certainly unfortunate, it makes general manager Ozzie Newsome’s move to draft a cornerback in the first round look genius. The added depth will soften the blow but does not make the situation any more desirable.

