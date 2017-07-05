Ball family to be subject of Facebook docuseries

The Ball family isn’t going away any time soon. (Getty)

Escaping the Ball family and Big Baller Brand isn’t going to get any easier.

LaVar, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo are all coming to a screen near you courtesy of an upcoming Facebook docuseries on the Ball brothers and their mercurial father. The series title, start date and length are still to be determined, per Deadline.

The family is seemingly always in the news one way or another. Lonzo, who just signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of UCLA. LiAngelo, meanwhile is an incoming freshman at UCLA, and LaMelo, a rising high school junior, has already committed to the Bruins.

But no one finds himself in the news as much as LaVar. A former college player, LaVar has proclaimed he’s better than Michael Jordan, limited Lonzo’s pre-draft workouts and appeared on WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw.’ He loves to ruffle feathers and make bold statements, such as charging $495 for Big Baller Brand shoes. It’s who he is. And he’ll surely make the series entertaining.

The docuseries comes as a part of Facebook’s effort to expand its video presence.

“Our goal is to make Facebook a place where people can come together around video,” Nick Grudin, VP for media Partnerships said. “To help get there, we’re supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around — from sports to comedy to reality to gaming.”

Lonzo will make his Lakers debut in Las Vegas in the Summer League on July 7.