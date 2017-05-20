From bad to worse: Isaiah Thomas leaves game with sore hip, will not return

It had been such a good few days for the Boston Celtics, but Friday night just keeps going from bad to worse.

First, the Celtics were getting run out of their own building by the Cavaliers — Cleveland was up 41 at the half — then came this news.

Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of tonight's game with a right hip strain. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2017





Thomas injured it late in the second quarter and seemed to be hobbling a little after it, but it was hard to tell how serious it was.

With the game well out of hand, there was no reason for Boston to risk further injury by keeping him in for the second half. It’s unclear how serious the injury was or if he will be available for Game 3 Sunday.