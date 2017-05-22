Backlash results: Fans and WWE stars react to Jinder Mahal's shock win over world champ Randy Orton

WWE Universe is in shock as Jinder Mahal has emerged as the new king of the company. The Maharaja dethroned 13-time world champion Randy Orton at Backlash pay-per-view (PPV), which was aired live from the Allstate Arena in Illinois, Chicago, on 21 May (Sunday).

Mahal achieved the incredible feat with the help from his associates, the Singh brothers, who interfered in the fight. He pinned the former champion in a fight that was unnecessarily prolonged.

Check out the complete match results:

Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English (Kickoff Match)

Dillinger carried out the Tye Breaker and pinned English for the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler

The fight was Shinsuke Nakamura's in-ring main roster debut. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Dolph Ziggler to win the match.

Breezango vs (champion) The Usos (Smackdown Tag Team Championship)

The Usos hit a superkick and pinned Fandango for the win.

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Zayn hit the Helluva Kick and pinned Corbin for the win.

Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Natalya, Carmella and Tamina won as Lynch tapped out when Natalya hit a Sharpshooter.

AJ Styles vs (champion) Kevin Owens (United States Championship)

KO is still the champion. He won via countout.

Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan

Harper hit a discus forearm and pinned Rowan for the win.

Jinder Mahal vs (champion) Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

The Singh brothers got beat up when they interfered in the fight, but this allowed Mahal to sneak a cobra clutch slam.

Check out the reactions of fans and WWE stars over Mahal's win:

