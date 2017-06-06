Back injury to keep Mike Williams out for rest of Chargers offseason work

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams won’t be back on the field until training camp.

Williams hurt his back during the team’s rookie minicamp and has been on the sideline while trying to get back to 100 percent, but that won’t happen before the end of the offseason program. The Chargers announced on Tuesday that Williams will miss the final week of Organized Team Activities and the mandatory minicamp because of a “mild disc herniation in his lower back.”

Coach Anthony Lynn said last month that he hoped Williams would be able to return before the end of the program because “he has so much to learn” before his first NFL training camp gets underway. Quarterback Philip Rivers shared a similar sentiment, but the decision has now been made and Williams will have to play catchup when the team gets back to work.

He’ll have some company in the receiver group on that front as Keenan Allen, Dontrelle Inman and Tyrell Williams have also missed time in the offseason. They’ve all been through offseason work in the past, however, while this year’s first-round pick is still waiting for his first taste of full-team work.