Babe Ruth items sold by Charlie Sheen go for over $4 million total

Two pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia previously owned by actor Charlie Sheen sold at auction for over $4 million total.

Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and an original copy of the agreement sending Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees were sold in a Lelands.com auction. Each item went for over $2 million individually.

The ring fetched $2,093,927 in the auction. The contract sold for $2,303,320. Sheen revealed himself to be the seller of both pieces of memorabilia a few days before the auction ended, which may have raised the price of both items.

Sheen told ESPN that the ring and contract were just a small sampling of his collection of Ruth merchandise. Sheen said he would make a profit on both items, but was more interested in Lelands finding a buyer who would appreciate the memorabilia as much as he did.

The new buyers had not come forth to claim the items as of Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Sheen said he did not remember what he paid for them when he purchased the ring and the contract in the early ’90s. The Red Sox’s copy of Ruth’s contract sold for $996,000 in 2004. The copy sold by Sheen in the auction, the one that sold for over $2 million, was the Yankees’ copy.

What will Sheen do with the profits from the sale? It might be a long shot, but we’re hoping maybe this is the thing that will finally get “Major League 3” off the ground.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik