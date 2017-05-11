Avery Bradley threw flames, and the Celtics torched the Wizards in Game 5

BOSTON — Avery Bradley was a 21-year-old 3-and-D prodigy when the 2011-12 Boston Celtics took the Miami Heat to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, but after usurping Ray Allen’s starting spot that season, his playoff road ended in Game 4 of the second round. Bradley’s shoulders could no longer take the constant dislocating that plagued him in his second year on those prideful Celtics.

“I wish I could rewind,” he said after finally finding playoff redemption on a career night for his current Boston team’s 123-101 Game 5 win over the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I always tell myself I wish I could’ve played through my injury when I had my shoulder surgery.”

Boston began its rebuild in 2013, trading Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett a year after their third conference finals appearance. Rajon Rondo, Bradley’s best friend on the team, got his walking papers the following season. Suddenly, two years after his playoffs were cut short, Bradley was the longest-tenured Celtic at age 24 in the first season of a four-year, $32 million deal many ridiculed as excessive.

The Celtics were in dire straits during Brad Stevens’ first year at the helm, winning just 25 games in 2013-14, but Bradley never wavered, staying his 3-and-D lane. Now, three years removed from the franchise crumbling around him, a 26-year-old Bradley finally got to play that Game 5 in the second round, and those two surgically repaired shoulders of his had little problem carrying the load.

Bradley netted his career playoff high by halftime, finishing with 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting while holding Wizards star John Wall (21 points on 7-of-17 shooting) in relative check. Gone is that 3-and-D prodigy, and in his place is arguably the league’s most underrated player — a guy who delivered on teammate Isaiah Thomas’ pregame text reassuring him he was about to have the night of his life.

The result was a 3-2 series lead for the Celtics heading back to Washington for Game 6 on Friday night.

“To be back here again is a blessing, and we need to take full advantage of this,” said Bradley, who added six rebounds and three assists. “Next game, we need to come out and play with purpose. We’re in a great position, and it’s a great opportunity to make the Eastern Conference finals. We have to understand that, and we’re one game away, so we have to give our all next game. I told the guys, ‘The best feeling after we lost two games there would be finishing this series on their home court.'”

The home team had won each of the first four games of the series, and the Wizards entered Game 5 needing one road win against the top-seeded Celtics. They viewed Wednesday as merely the first of two opportunities to get that job done. After Bradley’s career night, there may be no second chance.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Bradley battled bruises on both sides of his pelvis, but he wasn’t about to let a pair of hip pointers keep him from seizing this moment, not after his shoulders had robbed him of his last chance in 2012. He scored 14 first-quarter points, two more than he did combined struggling through Games 3 and 4.

“Fine,” Bradley said of his hips. “Those two days [of rest] were very important for me. I feel like our training staff is the best. They made sure that I was in twice a day icing my hips, taking care of myself, and I just wanted to come out and play as hard as I can, play through the pain, whatever it is.”

Beyond Bradley, the struggling Celtics starters finally came through. Al Horford was on his way to a triple-double before the game got out of hand, collecting 19 points (on 8-of-9 shots), seven assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes. Jae Crowder contributed 18 points and eight boards, and All-Star Isaiah Thomas — serving as Robin to Bradley’s Batman for once — added 18 points and nine assists.

“They literally have almost three guys on me, and there’s no way that I could just keep going like that, so I’ve got to change it up until things open up,” said Thomas, as a smile washed over his face at the end of his press conference. “Next game might be another game where I’m setting screens and getting other guys open and getting in the paint, dishing out, or next game I might drop 40. You never know.”

Read More