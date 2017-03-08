Avalanche beat Hurricanes, 3-1

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, fights for control of the puck with Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Ryan in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie scored goals 46 seconds apart in the second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Barrie also added two assists and Calvin Pickard had 25 saves for Colorado, which got a rare home win. The Avalanche are 9-21-2 at Pepsi Center and had lost 12 of their past 14 overall before rallying to beat the Hurricanes.

Justin Faulk scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 22 shots. Carolina is 2-5-3 in its past 10 games and is tied with New Jersey for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Avalanche had not scored more than a goal in their previous four games before Landeskog and Barrie struck in less than a minute apart.

Landeskog tied the game when he tipped Barrie's shot past Lack at 18:18 of the second period. Landeskog's goal, his 15th, was Colorado's first power-play goal in 24 chances over a span of 11 games.

Barrie quickly gave the Avalanche the lead with his sixth of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 13th goal of the season into the empty net with 50 seconds left. It was his first goal in 16 games.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead when Faulk scored at 6:08 of the first period. Carolina appeared to go up 2-0 midway through the second, but its goal was disallowed for goaltender interference. The Hurricanes challenged the call, but it held up under review.

NOTES: Carolina LW Phillip Di Giuseppe was scratched with an upper-body injury. Di Giuseppe was hurt during the second period of the Hurricanes' 2-1 win at Arizona on Sunday night. With Di Giuseppe out the Hurricanes, played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Landeskog's goal ended a scoring drought of 98 minutes, 18 seconds for the Avalanche. Colorado's Matt Duchene leads the team with 16 goals, but hasn't scored in 21 games. He had 30 goals last season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Avalanche: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.